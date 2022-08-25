Beyond the same, in Genoa the bianconeri highlighted the usual ancient flaws Yesterday there was a new transfer market summit between the coach and the management, Paredes is looking for

They say it was a normal exchange of ideas, a comparison like so many at Continassa. In reality, the service offered in Genoa with Sampdoria has assigned a particular meaning to the summit between Massimiliano Allegri, the vice president Pavel Nedved, the CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and the sports director Federico Cherubini: neither alarmism nor emotional reactions, God forbid, after the even; however, an opportunity to reiterate the need for new interventions to complete the team and correct its defects.

Meanwhile, the lack of supplies for Dusan Vlahovic has become food for thought on an ancient lacuna, namely the lack of a director, a man who sets his time and plays a game. Paul Pogba is not, but he would have guaranteed quality and goals: in his absence, the midfield returns to the Achilles heel, the weak point of an unforgivable Juventus for the game expressed but honestly incomplete and not excellent in terms of quality, even more so considering that an injury also cuts out Angel Di Maria, the other top player acquired in this session.

The analysis of the competition confirmed the need to assign the role, beyond the commitment of those who adapt and the good indications of young people who, however, must be preserved from excessive pressure, and for this reason the desire to insist on Leandro Paredes, the profile identified, trusting in the acceptance, by the PSG, of the loan formula with the right of redemption. The executives reiterated the desire to please the coach, but also the need to respect the budget and the difficulties encountered to free up a position (and an engagement): Arthur, out of plan, is difficult to place precisely in light of the gain , Adrien Rabiot instead said “no” to Manchester United voiding the agreement reached between the two clubs. At this point, Zakaria could be sacrificed: there is an offer from the Monk.

Second point, the added forward able to act as Vlahovic’s stunt double. The parties discussed costs and characteristics, weighing the need to combine technical and financial needs, and at the end of the interview the overtaking of Arkadiusz Milik on Memphis Depay took even more shape. The agreement with Olympique Marseille provides for a loan of 2 million and a redemption of 8 million, while the Pole would receive 3.5 million plus bonuses per season; while the Dutchman can free himself from Barcelona without problems but expects 7 million a year for two seasons which would affect much more heavily on the wage bill. The next few hours are decisive, in fact the last word is not said, never mind if the cooling down of Juve gave courage to Manchester United who officially asked Depay to Barcelona. Marassi’s challenge has also rekindled doubts on the left flank, but the market does not offer attractive identikits and swells regrets for Emerson Palmieri, who just yesterday signed with West Ham.

Finally, two great hits for the future have been scored: medical examinations for Genoa Primavera playmaker Michele Beso, born in 2002, today it will be the turn of Tommaso Mancini, 2004, Vicenza center forward. –