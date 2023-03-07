Is it the seven year itch? One season too many? There was already speculation in Liverpool about the premature departure of cult coach Jürgen Klopp. After Sunday’s gala, he takes off his cap in front of one of his stars.

A “true greatness”: Mohamed Salah after his goal to make it 6-0. Peter Byrne / AP

Seven may be considered a special number, but Liverpool Football Club’s seven goals against Manchester United? Out of sheer disbelief, Jürgen Klopp didn’t even celebrate his team’s seventh goal, although he had otherwise celebrated every goal as enthusiastically as if it were the last of his coaching career.