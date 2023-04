James Nunnally’s decisive triple 32″ from the siren gives Partizan Belgrade sixth place and the crossing, in the playoff draw, with Real Madrid. For the ex Avellino and Milan it is a rare acute in a lackluster game (5 points in 17′), in Partizan the best scorers are Exum (18), Punter (17) and Avramovic (14). In Panathinaikos 19 by Bacon, 12 by Pontina and 11+8 by Gudaitis.