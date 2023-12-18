Nutrition and training, allies for longevity

👉🏼 We know well that nutrition and training affect our well-being. But have you ever wondered how much, in numerical terms, walking, running, cycling and eating well add quality and years to our lives? Let’s see it together.

🍽️ CHANGE YOUR NUTRITION at 40, moving from disadvantageous choices to more advantageous choices, allows you to gain 8.9 years of life expectancy for a man and 8.6 years for a woman. At 70 the same change corresponds to an increase in healthy longevity of 4 years for a man and 4.4 for a woman. Not bad, eh.

🏃‍♀️TRAINING ALSO COUNTS. In fact, if I train continuously, I can improve my condition up to 75 years of age thanks to the increase in mitochondria, the energy centers of each cell, longevity molecules.

⏱️You can quantify it by carrying out the 6 MINUTE WALK TEST. Basically, walk at a brisk but steady pace on a flat path for 6 minutes and measure the distance covered. Repeat the test every 3 months. You will see that the more you train, the more you optimize your physical form, the greater the distance you travel.

Photo: Marta Baffi

