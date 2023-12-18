Chocoan soccer player gave Colombia the victory against Mexico in the United States

Quibdoseño soccer player Carlos Andrés Gómez Hinestroza, 21, was in charge of giving Colombia the victory against Mexico in the United States on December 16.

The Colombian National Team faced Mexico in a friendly match and was able to come back on the scoreboard to win 3-2.

Carlos Andrés Gómez, from the northern area of ​​Quibdó, was in charge of converting the third for the ‘Tricolor’ in added time. This player had great importance in the previous game against Venezuela, since one of his shots was intercepted by a rival, who sent the ball to the back of the net to score the only goal in Miami.

Winger Gómez Hinestroza, who currently plays for Real Salt Lake of the MLS, entered the 30th minute of the second half in place of Ian Carlo Poveda. Despite the few minutes on the court, he did not disappoint coach Néstor Lorenzo to repeat what happened more than a year ago facing the Aztecs in the United States.

Colombia’s third came after a center from Roger Martínez on the left side. It seemed that the ball was still long; However, David Macalister Silva appeared, another who entered in the complementary part, with a pass to the middle that Gómez took advantage of to end the score at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

In this way, Colombia was left with the victory in its last match of 2023, where it did not know defeat between friendly matches and those corresponding to the Qualifiers. Furthermore, Lorenzo remains undefeated in the 16 games he has led the coffee team.

These two meetings on American territory allowed the coach to evaluate several players thinking about having an important replacement to face the Copa América in 2024 and qualification for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

