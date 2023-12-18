Dr. Luis Castilla appointed as President of the Andalusian Society of Hypertension and Vascular Risk

Dr. Luis Castilla Appointed President of Andalusian Society of Hypertension and Vascular Risk

The Andalusian Society of Hypertension and Vascular Risk (Sahta) has announced the appointment of Dr. Luis Castilla as its new president for the next two years. Dr. Castilla is a specialist in Internal Medicine at the Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville.

In his role at the hospital, Dr. Castilla works in the Internal Medicine Service, specifically in the Hypertension, Lipids, and Vascular Risk Unit. He is also a teacher with a related position in the Department of Medicine at the University of Seville, according to a press release from the hospital center.

As the new president of Sahta, Dr. Castilla aims to enhance the promotion of cardiovascular health in the population, particularly in adolescents. He emphasizes the importance of directing adolescents towards healthier habits to prevent cardiovascular disease and encourages greater contact with patients before it appears. Dr. Castilla also emphasizes the society’s focus on promoting actions aimed at prevention of cardiovascular disease through the control of cardiovascular risk factors, supported by the latest scientific evidence and healthy lifestyle habits.

Dr. Castilla earned his degree and doctorate from Hispalense and has completed various master’s degrees related to Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes in Clinical Practice, and Clinical Research Methodology, all taught at the University of Barcelona. He has a strong publication record, including 125 Pubmed articles, more than 50 book chapters, and over 100 presentations at national and international conferences.

In addition to his academic and clinical work, Dr. Castilla is involved in various editorial roles, serving on the Magazine Expert Committee for Hypertension, the Scientific Committee of the Spanish Clinical Journal, and the Editorial Board of Hypertension Research. He also serves as a reviewer for multiple national and international journals, including Neurology and Hypertension Research.

Since its founding in 1990, the Andalusian society has brought together health professionals with different specialties, including family doctors, internists, nephrologists, cardiologists, community pharmacists, and nursing professionals. With Dr. Castilla at the helm, the society is poised to continue its important work in promoting cardiovascular health and preventing vascular risk in the Andalusian region.

