A year later, Pedro is a different man. “Is better. I’ve never been in danger of life, but I had a chance to wonder what life really was. I used to think she was enclosed in football. And suddenly it was as if everything had been taken away from me. In reality, I found the real “everything” off the pitch, day after day, in the midst of moments of suffering and sadness. And I have to thank my partner Alessia, who put up with me when I was intractable, and the little ones Thiago and Jeremih ”.