PAVIA

Having passed the Oleggio exam with flying colors, Riso Scotti points decisively towards Casale Monferrato, where on Friday (ball at two o’clock 21) they will face the Piedmontese team, newly promoted and still at zero points after two days. Alessandro Potì is still in doubt in the Pavia team, injured in the last training session last week and remained on the bench on Sunday.

The agreement with Gallizzi

«We have to start from the performance with Oleggio – warns Francesco Oboe, born in 2002 (author of 17 points) – compared to Livorno we have shown that if we always remain focused and determined, the partial negative can be recovered and the moments of difficulty can be overcome, tightening the defense shirts. Of course we still have a lot of work to do, we are a work in progress because we have never been able to train fully and against Oleggio there was no Potì. Despite this, the victory was important for the classification and for morale because now we are going to Casale with a different spirit, aware of what we know and can do ». Against Oleggio the play holder Gallizzi returned, which allowed Pavia to turn the ball better and Oboe himself to juggle in that winger position where he is better able to assert his technical and physical skills. «The return of Gallizzi is important – underlines Oboe – with coldness he put in the free throws that closed the game and was fundamental for the 2 points. He and I understand each other well, I can play in the direction but also on guard, Ezio is good at playing even away from the ball. In this moment of emergency I alternate with Giampieri in the post from the small forward. We are a team able to adapt to the various moments of the match because we are all players who can play in two roles ».

Coach Mazzetti drew heavily from the bench, fielding nine players (out only the injured Potì and Mazzotti); three went to double figures and two reached 8 points. “We all have points in our hands – closes Oboe – our strength must be this, in addition to the fact that in defense we can also increase the intensity thanks to the long bench”.