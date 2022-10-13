UDINE. The infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia date back. In fact, in the week from 5 to 11 October, in our region there is a worsening performance for currently positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (1,163), for an increase in new cases equal to 18.1% compared to the previous week.

The beds occupied by Covid-19 patients in the medical area (18.9% versus 9.8%) and in intensive care (6.9% versus 2.4%) are above the national average.

This was revealed by the weekly monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation on the progress of the pandemic in the region. According to the report, 11.2% of people over 5 years old in Fvg who have not received any vaccine are 11.2% (Italy average 10.2%). To these is added another 2.4% temporarily protected, as they recovered from Covid 19 for less than 180 days.

On the other hand, 11% of the population did not receive the third dose (Italy average 11%), while another 4% recovered for less than 120 days and cannot receive it immediately. The coverage rate with fourth dose is 17% (Italy average 18.7%). Among children aged 5-11, 25% completed the vaccination cycle (Italy average 35.2%), while another 2.1% (Italy average 3.3%) received the first dose.