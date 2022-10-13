Home News Covid in Fvg, cases increased by 18.1 percent in seven days
Covid in Fvg, cases increased by 18.1 percent in seven days

Covid in Fvg, cases increased by 18.1 percent in seven days

UDINE. The infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia date back. In fact, in the week from 5 to 11 October, in our region there is a worsening performance for currently positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (1,163), for an increase in new cases equal to 18.1% compared to the previous week.

The beds occupied by Covid-19 patients in the medical area (18.9% versus 9.8%) and in intensive care (6.9% versus 2.4%) are above the national average.

This was revealed by the weekly monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation on the progress of the pandemic in the region. According to the report, 11.2% of people over 5 years old in Fvg who have not received any vaccine are 11.2% (Italy average 10.2%). To these is added another 2.4% temporarily protected, as they recovered from Covid 19 for less than 180 days.

On the other hand, 11% of the population did not receive the third dose (Italy average 11%), while another 4% recovered for less than 120 days and cannot receive it immediately. The coverage rate with fourth dose is 17% (Italy average 18.7%). Among children aged 5-11, 25% completed the vaccination cycle (Italy average 35.2%), while another 2.1% (Italy average 3.3%) received the first dose.

