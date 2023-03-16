Status: 03/16/2023 1:36 p.m

Marco Odermatt is in a class of his own in the Super G. The Swiss also won the last race of the season in Soldeu and secured his sixth win of the season in this discipline – a unique record. Second place went to Marco Schwarz (+0.29 seconds) ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (0.71).

The most important decisions had already been made before the race: Marco Odermatt is the winner of the overall World Cup and the small crystal ball in the Super G. He is racing against the past in the last competitions of the season: he wants to break Hermann Maier’s record of points. The Austrian ski legend scored 2,000 points in the overall World Cup in the 1999/2000 season.

Even if Odermatt had not yet commented on this record hunt: The 25-year-old went into this race extremely motivated. Despite the high starting number, he was able to quickly pick up speed at high temperatures, showed – as so often this season – a nearly flawless drive and was able to celebrate again at the end. After his victory in the Super G, Odermatt now has 1,942 points – in the giant slalom on the On Saturday, March 18th, he now needs a third place to write himself in the history books.

Sander: “Take flow into next year”

For Andreas Sander it looked like the third podium in a row. The 33-year-old was on course with Odermatt for the first two split times, but a mistake in the transition cost him valuable tenths of a second. In the end it was enough for sixth place (0.96). A strong result for the tall start number twelve, which secured fourth place overall among the best Super-G drivers.

“If you make a mistake and you know that you would otherwise be on the podium, that’s extremely motivating “Said Sander, who was able to get on the podium in the past two races, in an interview with Sportschau. “Maybe I can take this flow with me into next year.”

Romed Baumann is not gaining momentum

For Romed Baumann – second in the downhill the day before – things didn’t go so well. Baumann did not start the race, was more than a second behind early on and then made a big mistake.

Afterwards, the 37-year-old slowed down completely and only finished the run – and had the slowest time by far. So Baumann could no longer secure any World Cup points.