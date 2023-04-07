In any case, a mass migration of the two fan groups to Carinthia is to be expected when runner-up Sturm is aiming for the sixth cup triumph in club history, the first since 2018. Rapid, on the other hand, wants to end an almost eternal dry spell, green and white have been waiting for a title win for 15 years.

On Thursday, the Styrians – who defeated the defending champion Salzburg in the quarter-finals – also kicked the second big league competitor out of the competition with LASK in a “spectacular” game. “It was a clash between two teams that both deserved the final,” emphasized Ilzer. The first half of the semifinals in particular was characterized by offensive, fast-paced football, and both teams were generally on an equal footing for long stretches.

“Best goal of my career”

It was thanks to match winner Horvat that the people of Graz were able to cheer with their own fans until late at night. The Slovenian shot from more than 25 meters in the 68th minute and sank the ball into the far corner. “It was the best goal of my career,” said the 24-year-old happily. In the end, the team worked “like a family” to take the lead over time.

Horvat scores a dream goal Tomi Horvat hits the corner with a remarkable long-range shot to make it 1-0.

Horvat received special praise from Ilzer. “After training, he practices these shots from all sides. He’s rewarded for his hard work and deserves those goals,” said the coach. His opponent Dietmar Kühbauer, on the other hand, was disappointed, the 52-year-old not only struggled with the double bad luck in the first five minutes. “We were better in the game and should have taken the lead. Then we got the goal from a thousand guilder shot,” analyzed the LASK trainer, who could not blame his team for the performance.

Kühbauer criticizes referees

However, referee Walter Altmann, who, according to Kühbauer’s taste, tended to referee the whistle for Graz, was accused. “Every little thing has been a storm, so I’m not satisfied. Maybe it was decided that way because every storm wants to see Rapid anyway,” Kühbauer said angrily. Meanwhile, Ilzer paid tribute to his fellow coach. “Didi is a winner. He sets an example and he has a fantastic team,” said the 45-year-old. “We always speed up the game, if the opponent thinks the same way, then it goes back and forth quickly.”

However, since 1965 the Upper Austrians have had to wait for the second coup in the cup. “Neither of the two teams deserves a defeat,” said LASK professional Peter Michorl after an “extremely attractive game”. Compared to the second semi-final Rapid against Ried the day before (2:1), the game was “100 to 1”. On Easter Sunday (5 p.m.) the two teams in the league will face each other again, this time in Linz.

“It was a great football evening,” said Ilzer after winning the cup fight, but the game on Sunday went through his head as early as the lap of honor and the Styria song. In the league, Sturm is only three points behind series champions Salzburg, and Otar Kiteishvili emphasized: “The most important phase of the season is starting now.”