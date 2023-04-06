Because LASK is the only team that has not yet lost in the league against Sturm this year. With the 1:0 in Graz, the athletes inflicted the first of only two home defeats on their opponents, in Pasching there was a draw (1:1). And in the last cup duel in 2020, the Upper Austrians prevailed 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

Sturm coach Christian Ilzer said the opponent was “very high level. LASK has enormous individual quality, many experienced players with experience.” LASK trainer Dietmar Kühbauer played the ball back in the preliminary skirmish: Sturm is “with Salzburg the best team in Austria. At the same time, we are convinced of our own footballing qualities. In a knockout game like this there is only one thing: all-in.”

LASK hopes for a surprise In the second ÖFB Cup semi-final on Thursday, LASK is hoping for a surprise. The people of Linz are fighting for a place in the final for the fourth time, this time against Sturm. In any case, the people of Graz have been warned, because LASK is the only team that the Styrians could not defeat in the Bundesliga season.

Ilzer relies on a “burning hut” that should become a “real energy boiler” for his men. “It’s going to be a special game, and I’m convinced that the atmosphere will be electrifying and that together we’ll do everything we can to make it to the final.” A few days ago, the “sold out” sign was emblazoned on the Grazer Oval, with around 15,600 Fans are expected to a hot dance.

APA/Erwin Scheriau



“Full house, floodlights, semi-finals – what could be better?”

The hunger for the title is also great on the player side. “We want to go to the final, want to win titles,” said Sturm’s Jon Gorenc-Stankovic. LASK defender Philipp Ziereis is also full of anticipation. “Full house, floodlights, semi-finals – what could be better? We’re looking forward to a great game against a strong opponent.” The personnel situation is unchanged. Sturm defender Gregory Wüthrich has been out of action for a longer period of time alongside Jakob Jantscher. The most prominent LASK failures are Thomas Goiginger and Philipp Wiesinger.

ÖFB Cup Schedule and Results Uniqa ÖFB Cup, semi-finals Beginning 8.30 p.m. (live on ORF1) Storm – LASK Merkur Arena, SR Altmann Possible lineups: Sturm: Okonkwo – Gazibegovic, Affengruber, Borkovic, Schnegg – Gorenc-Stankovic – Hierländer, T. Horvat, Prass – Sarkaria, Emegha SHOT: Schlager – Stojkovic, Ziereis, Luckeneder, Renner – Horvath, Michorl – Usor, Zulj, Nakamura – Ljubicic

An intense game can be expected – also and above all for the second ball. “It means being there from the start and countering it with full force,” demanded midfield strategist Peter Michorl, who was with LASK for the fourth time in five years is in the semifinals. In 2021 they also made it into the final, which ultimately ended in a 0: 3 against Salzburg.

Memories of 2018 are awakening

Storm has better memories. In Graz, quite a few compare the situation with 2018, when Rapid (3:2 aet) initially opposed the subsequent title win (1-0 aet against Salzburg) in the heated semifinals. The fifth cup victory in the history of the Styrian club followed shortly afterwards. The Salzburg side, who have always triumphed since then, eliminated Sturm this year in the quarter-finals on penalties.

In the championship there were morale injections for both teams. Sturm defeated Rapid 3-1 and continues to play the number one Salzburg hunter. LASK still made up for a 0: 2 at Vienna Austria (2: 2). Sturm has won seven of the last eight games, LASK have won four and drawn three with just one defeat (0:2 against Salzburg). On Sunday, LASK and Sturm will meet for the next league duel.