After the opening game in the European Championship qualifier on Friday against Azerbaijan (4:1), Austria’s national soccer team can look forward to a full house at their second appearance in Linz’s Raiffeisen Arena.

As the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) announced a few hours before kick-off, there are no remaining tickets available for the duel on Monday (8.45 p.m., live on ORF1 and live stream) against Estonia, and the arena is again sold out with 16,500 spectators .

