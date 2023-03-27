Home Sports ÖFB game against Estonia also sold out
Sports

ÖFB game against Estonia also sold out

by admin
ÖFB game against Estonia also sold out

After the opening game in the European Championship qualifier on Friday against Azerbaijan (4:1), Austria’s national soccer team can look forward to a full house at their second appearance in Linz’s Raiffeisen Arena.

As the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) announced a few hours before kick-off, there are no remaining tickets available for the duel on Monday (8.45 p.m., live on ORF1 and live stream) against Estonia, and the arena is again sold out with 16,500 spectators .

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  World Cup, coach Mancini: "I'm ready to stay, with Gravina aligned on everything"

You may also like

In Miami Sinner beats Dimitrov and reaches the...

Flick: Playing against Belgium can measure the level...

EM qualification: ÖFB team attacks again against Estonians

Handball, ko for KeyJey Ragusa

MADESIMO WINTER TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

After saying goodbye to the White Tigers jersey,...

Acerrana-Ischia: between bad moods, delays and an ever...

Festina is the official time keeper of the...

The spring is warm and flowers are blooming,...

Belgium, the story of “Erasmus” — Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy