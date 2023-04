ÖFB team goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was ruled out in Watford’s 3-2 defeat against Huddersfield. The 28-year-old saw two yellow cards in injury time within a short space of time.

He got the second for a kung fu action in the opponent’s penalty area after being brought down beforehand. Bachmann has completed all 40 possible games for the English second division team this season. Watford is in the middle of the table.

