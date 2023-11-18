Home » ÖFB team boss Rangnick sees room for improvement
ÖFB team boss Rangnick sees room for improvement

ÖFB team boss Rangnick sees room for improvement

Team boss Ralf Rangnick drew a positive conclusion after the 2-0 (2-0) win in the last European Championship qualifying game against Estonia. The ÖFB selection booked the ticket for the 2024 European Championship in Germany in October, got 19 out of 24 possible points and still has a chance of first place in the group – so it’s no wonder that Rangnick’s mood couldn’t be much better at the moment. The ÖFB team is looking forward to the prestige test on Tuesday (8.45 p.m., live on ORF1) in the full Happel Stadium in Vienna against Germany with confidence and joy. According to Rangnick, there is still room for improvement.

