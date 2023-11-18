News on Rhino, and more…: Jewelery design with Rhino 7: at IED Milan

Jewelry Design course, held by a DamA trainer

In July 2023, an exhibition was held at the Negroni Archive in Milan, entitled “BEFORE WE LEAVE: Jewelry Graduates Exhibition”. The exhibition was organized by IED Milan. As per tradition, in fact, the graduates of an IED course exhibit their final projects in a dedicated event. The course in question was precisely that of Jewelery Design. Rhinoceros 7 had a starring role. All the student models exhibited were in fact created with Rhinoceros 7. The students conceived and developed, for their final thesis, very organic and sculptural shapes, inspired by nature. In many cases, functions new to Rhino 7 such as Sub-Ds have proven to be essential and solving. In addition to this feature and Quadmesh, external plug-ins specific for jewelry were also used, such as Pro-J. This integration allows you to expand various windows of use of Rhino 7 for the goldsmith’s art. The designer can in fact access ready-made and parametric templates, also for the creation of stone and pavé settings.

The trainer who is carrying out this IED educational program is Andrea Paolo Castiello, a designer and teacher at the DamA Academy, Artc specialized in online courses in Digital Goldsmithery.

In this article the process that brought this final exhibition to completion is explored in depth.

