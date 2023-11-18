Home » How to Overcome Chronic Fatigue: Changing Your Habits for a Healthier Life
Health

How to Overcome Chronic Fatigue: Changing Your Habits for a Healthier Life

by admin
How to Overcome Chronic Fatigue: Changing Your Habits for a Healthier Life

In recent times, many of us are feeling exhausted and tired, but prolonged periods of fatigue can signal something more serious. Chronic fatigue syndrome is a debilitating disorder that affects the lives of many people and can significantly impact their daily activities.

Chronic fatigue is a condition characterized by persistent and unexplained tiredness that lasts for at least six months. It is not relieved by rest and can have a profound effect on a person’s overall well-being. It’s important to consult with medical professionals if you have concerns about chronic fatigue.

There are several lifestyle habits and choices that can contribute to chronic fatigue. These can include having a high-calorie diet, leading a sedentary lifestyle, consuming processed and sugary foods, and spending time complaining or overthinking. These behaviors can drain our energy and contribute to long-term fatigue. On the other hand, engaging in regular physical activity, surrounding ourselves with positive and supportive people, and limiting exposure to negative news can help combat chronic fatigue.

Changing these habits and seeking professional help can go a long way in managing chronic fatigue and improving overall well-being. While there is no easy fix, making small changes in our daily habits can make a significant difference in our energy levels and quality of life. It’s important to be proactive when it comes to maintaining good health and seeking help when necessary.

See also  Salmonella, summer arrives: beware of eggs, chicken and pork

You may also like

New Powerful NMR Spectrometer Inaugurated at bioGUNE Research...

His sister dies at the age of 17,...

Over-the-counter drug alert: unpredictable side effects

German Bundestag – AfD demands 75 euros in...

That money that clouds feelings. All the secrets...

Ketogenic diet, never, ever do it in these...

Heart transplant at the age of 48: “It...

Discover the Latest Innovations and Solutions at the...

Caivano, Paralympic athletes and school students together for...

Prostate cancer, men who increase their levels of...

2 comments

Emily November 18, 2023 - 2:35 pm

Possibly the worst article I have ever read on “CFS.”

Reply
Rick J Pappas November 18, 2023 - 6:52 pm

This article clearly illustrates why calling or associating Myalgic Encephalomyelitis with “Chronic Fatigue Syndrome”, which in the U.S. is the norm, is harmful to those who actually suffer from this life robbing illness.

The suggested lifestyle changes put the blame for the disease on the sick. When stricken, I was riding a bicycle between 8,000 and 10,000 miles a year. Is that enough exercise? To support that level of activity my diet choices were grains, vegetables, fruit and only fish for animal protein. Is that healthy enough?

If you think M.E. sufferers should stop complaining, why don’t you ask pain filled cancer sufferers to do the same. It has been clearly shown that the average suffering of M.E. patients is worse than those who have cancer.

Your recommendation for the sick to get regular exercise is not only wrong, but it is dangerous. For those who really have M.E. , you can call it Chronic Fatigue Syndrome if you insist, exercise, even taking a shower or trying to eat a meal can bring on a massive exacerbation of symptoms. Programs such as “Graded Exercise” have killed M.E. sufferers.

Many things cause chronic fatigue. Ms. Cancer and depression are a few. And your suggestions may be helpful for them. But for you to write what you have about Chronic Fatigue Syndrome which is one of the names for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis is irresponsible.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy