Officially. The football player changed Pogoń Szczecin for the club Seria A Football

Almqvist went to Pogoń Szczecin in July 2022 on loan from the Russian FK Rostov after Vladimir Putin’s country invaded Ukraine. On such a temporary transfer basis, he spent a year in Poland.

Pontus Almqvist leaves Pogoń Szczecin. A big step for Sweden

In Szczecin, it was hoped that Almqvist would be able to stay for the next season, but the Swede decided that he would rather move to Lecce. In the Italian team, the striker will stay under similar conditions as in Pogoń – his contract, after passing medical tests, will be valid until June 30, 2024, and “on paper” he is still a player of Rostov.

It is a big loss for Pogoń, because the inhabitants of Szczecin are preparing to fight for European cups. The team of coach Jens Gustafsson in July will face the winner of Linfield FC Z Northern Ireland with Albanian KF Vllaznia in the second round of qualifying for the Europa League Conference.

The last time the inhabitants of Szczecin played in this competition was last season, when they started it from the first qualifying round. There, they defeated the Icelandic KR Reykjavik 4:2 on aggregate to face the Danish Brondby IF in the second qualifying round. In the second stage, however, Pogoń’s struggle for European cups ended, as the team from Denmark defeated it as much as 1:5. After the departure of Almqvist, the only striker in the team from Szczecin remained the Slovenian Luka Zahović.

Pontus Almqvist in the 2022/2023 season for Pogoń played 27 matches, in which he scored five goals and recorded six assists. He also appeared in three matches of the Europa Conference League qualifiers, but he did not score in the rivals’ net even once.

