Katrin Ofner won silver in the individual ski cross at the Ski Freestyle World Championships in Bakuriani in Georgia on Sunday. The 32-year-old Styrian started in the first quarter-final run together with Sonja Gigler and Andrea Limbacher and, unlike her teammates, advanced to the semi-finals in second place, where she again finished second. In the final she only had to admit defeat to the great dominator Sandra Näslund. For the Swede it was the third world title.

Mathias Graf, who had problems with his ankle and Achilles tendon after a fall in the round of 16 through no fault of his own, was eliminated in the quarter-finals as he came third in his run, as were Tristan Takats and Johannes Aujeski, who both finished fourth. Robert Winkler failed in the round of sixteen.

The ski cross team competition is also on the program on Sunday.

