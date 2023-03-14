Austria’s Handball Federation (ÖHB) has prematurely extended the contract with team boss Ales Pajovic until 2025. The ÖHB announced this on Monday two days after the successful qualification for the 2024 European Championships in Germany. It will be the fourth major event under the aegis of the 44-year-old Slovenian, who took office in 2019 and led the men’s team to historic eighth place at the 2020 home European Championship.

ÖHB extends with Pajovic

“Not only success speaks for a contract extension, but there are also many accompanying circumstances – in particular which additional tasks a team coach has to face, his personal sporting ideas or the relationship with the players – to be considered. In the person of Ales Pajovic, we currently see all of these requirements being met,” ÖHB President Markus Platzer said in a statement.

Pajovic was not only “very satisfied” with the development of the team. The former world-class player wants to get more involved in other areas in the future. He will “be more involved in the clubs, academies, performance models, the national youth teams and in the training of coaches. Our common goal is to develop more breadth at the top and to develop players so that they can take the next step.”