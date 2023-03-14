Home News Job Day Sardinia 2023, next meeting on March 16 in Tortolì
Job Day Sardinia 2023, next meeting on March 16 in Tortolì

Cagliari, 13 March 2023 – The Regional Department of Labor and the Sardinian Agency for Active Labor Policies (Aspal) announce the fifth stage of Job Day Sardinia, which will be held next Thursday, March 16, in Tortolì at the Ianas Professional Technical Institute in viale Saint Clare. The Councilor for Labor, Ada Lai and the director of Aspal, Maika Aversano will be present.

After the great success of the four previous stages in Sassari, Olbia, Nuoro and Oristano, which saw the participation of numerous companies and candidates from the reference territories, Ogliastra is also preparing to host an important opportunity for supply and demand to meet of work.

Gates open at 9.30am until 5.30pm. The event, dedicated to candidates looking for work, companies looking for staff and students preparing to finish high school, includes a series of conferences with experts from the world of work, seminars and workshops held by the operators of the Centers for employment (Cpi) and interviews between candidates and companies. Thanks to the formula that combines post-graduate guidance, training and job opportunities, Job Day Sardinia is confirmed as a key appointment for the Sardinian world of work.

The details of the activities offered during Job Day Sardinia are available online at www.jobdaysardegna.it with areas reserved for the registration of citizens, businesses, students and teachers who in this way will be able to actively take part in the individual appointments.

After the Tortolì event, Job Day Sardinia 2023 will end in Cagliari on 30 and 31 March.

Information booklet [file.pdf]

