Business

by admin
2023-03-13

For a notebook that is positioned as an office, a large enough memory and storage space will undoubtedly make the work easier.

Today, Lenovo YOGA officially announced,YOGA Pro 2023 series notebooks will be equipped with 32GB memory + 1TB storage space as standard.

In contrast, the YOGA Pro 2022 series,Only the version with i9 standard pressure processor is equipped with 32GB memory + 1TB storage space.

In other respects, YOGA Pro 2023 follows the design of the previous generation without making much modification, only fine-tuning the details such as small bangs, and adding a new color scheme of “sunlight reflecting the tide” with fog sea blue as the main color.

In terms of interface, the new machine is equipped with HDMI interface, 2 Type-C ports, Type-A port, 3.5mm headphone port, and camera electronic control switch.

