The new course of the Apu starts today from San Severo and has the Tuscan accent of the 27-year-old Carlo Finetti, Matteo Boniciolli’s heir on the black and white bench. Permanently archived a very black December (only two victories in six games), he starts again with a low profile and a great desire to change the negative inertia.

THE PEDESTRIAN CHARGE

Yesterday morning at the Carnera stadium, the Juventus president, who had just returned from his holidays, said good morning to the team. Handshakes and pats on the back under a gray sky before setting off for the Venice airport: with a last minute change of plans, the company decided to reach Puglia with a flight to Bari and not with a long and exhausting bus trip. The long crossing of the boot was postponed for tonight’s return journey, immediately after the match: eight hours on the motorway for Antonutti and his associates.

REACTION

The best way to start this new course would be to find an away victory that has been missing since 27 October, when the APU moved to Ravenna. Above all, a more ferocious approach to the match will be needed, seeing the famous “eyes of the tiger” in the players would be the first step to get out of the crisis.

LOCKER ROOM

After two and a half years spent presenting matches as assistant, this time Carlo Finetti introduces the match with the role of head coach by breaking the press blackout. «The watchwords of this meeting will be redemption and desire. We want to go back to playing as we know we can. Up front we will find a team that manages to play aggressive basketball on both halves, thanks also to the contribution of its supporters, who are always very warm».

TURNOVER

Among the topics of interest is Diego Monaldi’s debut in black and white, wearing the number 30 kit. His engagement, after that of Gentile, once again raises the problem of choosing the player to send to the stands. Today it could be one between Nobile and Antonutti: more the former than the latter. The alternative is for a long player to stay out of the scoresheet, therefore Pellegrino or Cusin. Game live streaming on LnpPass for subscribers to the service.