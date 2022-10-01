Seventh year crisis? Not for Vittorio Nobile, who happily continues his marriage with the Apu Old Wild West. “Vito” da Basiliano has seen many in black and white: from Benedetti to Carnera passing through Cividale, from the triumphal ride in B to Serie A, which he touched twice. It turns out that he was a promising guy, now he is a mature man and vice captain, his voice in the locker room is one that goes deep.

Noble, how is this seventh year of Apu?

«I started well, I feel very involved on and off the pitch. The group is a fundamental aspect and I feel like an important pawn. I know the whole environment perfectly, I know how to work here and I’m proud of it ».

Tomorrow the championship starts and the APU goes to Ferrara: how do you judge the new team?

“It is very different from last year. There is a solid backbone from the previous group, but the way they play has changed. This is why I say that it will take time: to train, to play, even to make mistakes and then to file the imperfections. I find it needless to say if we are more or less strong, I expect a less brilliant first phase to get to the bottom. I have a lot of confidence ».

Has the “old guard” overcome the Verona shock?

“The slag remained for three quarters of the pre-season, then playing you return to savor the pleasure of being on the pitch and everything vanishes.”

How was Briscoe’s first impact?

«The impression is that it is really very strong. In training, in one on one, it is very hard to keep up with him. Let’s see how the adaptation to Italian basketball will be, but he has a lot of talent and he is also a good boy ».

Of the new ones, who can surprise the fans?

«For me Palumbo is someone who can amaze. It is obvious that triple and “fans” are expected from Mian, Gaspardo and the two USA, Mattia has other characteristics and will be a key player ».

Is Friulian spoken in the locker room this year?

“Yes, much more than last year. We understand each other in four or five (laughs, ndr). Explain it to others? do not agree!».

It got us used to changes of look. How will we see it this year?

“Long hair, tied up. The girlfriend has nothing to do with it, I like it that way. ”