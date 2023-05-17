Home » Olimpia Milano, Ettore Messina touches 120 benches in the playoffs on Thursday
With game 3 on Thursday evening at 8 pm at the Vitrifrigo Arena against Carpegna Prosciutto, Ettore Messina will become the coach with the most playoff games under his belt with 120 benches, surpassing Carlo Recalcati at 119 and always keeping behind Jasmin Repesa (who will reach 104 on Thursday), Piero Bucchi (which will rise to 97 tomorrow evening) and Valerio Bianchini (93).

With 80 postseason wins for Messina in his career, the Sicilian-born coach was already leading the league of playoff-winning coaches with 78 before starting the quarterfinal series against Pesaro.

Furthermore, Ettore Messina will also reach the goal of 600 benches in Serie A tomorrow evening.

