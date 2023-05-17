Due to floods in Italy, Formula 1 cancels the Ímola GP

Formula 1 cancels the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, due to the climatic complications that Italy is currently experiencing, where the rains have hit this nation, leaving at least 5,000 people evacuated, it is worth remembering that this race was scheduled for this purpose of week.

After various discussions between Formula 1 management, the FIA ​​president, local authorities and other control bodies, the difficult decision was made to postpone the Grand Prix at Imola.

“The decision has been made because it is not possible to carry out the event safely for our fans, the teams and our staff and it is the right and responsible thing to do, given the situation that the towns and cities of lto region. It would not be right to put more pressure on local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time,” F1 said.

In total, 23 municipalities have been affected in Italy, by the heavy rainfall, which has caused the overflow of 14 rivers in Emilia Romagna alone, the authorities remain alert in towns such as Bologna, where they have recommended that the population avoid unnecessary displacements and evacuate low floors in potentially floodable areas.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “My thoughts and those of the entire FIA ​​family are with those affected by the dire situation in the Emilia Romagna region.