Panathinaikos returns to success: Red Star ko

Panathinaikos returns to success: Red Star ko

Great victory for Panathinaikos, who after six consecutive defeats in the Euroleague comeback – in the second half – from -16 and beat Red Star Belgrade, dealing a heavy blow to Serbian hopes of reaching the Playoffs. After 42 points conceded in the first half, of which 25 in the second quarter alone, the Greeks conceded only 24 in the second half, signing an important success for morale.

17+7 for Papagiannis, 13 for Derrick Williams, 11 for Thomas; in the guests 12 each of Nedovic and Petrusev.

