ROVETTA (BG)

The Rovetta training camp ends today for Oltrepo. Two intense weeks, made up of double sessions, athletic work in the morning, with the ball, technical and tactical work in the afternoon. Small-field matches, a family challenge and today, at 10.30, the second joint training of the season, the one against the same category of Vertovese.

Mister Albertini and his staff will take the opportunity to see everyone at work, with the necessary rotations. Various fatigue slowed down everyone’s preparation a bit. Captain Rebuscini should be at rest, who has worked less than the others in the last few days and apart. Compared to the Oltrepo A-Oltrepo B challenge, we will also see the goalkeeper Cavo at work, alone on the bench to observe his teammates on that occasion, due to slight muscular problems. Vertovese participates in group B of Excellence, is a Bergamo team, and aims for a more than peaceful championship. Also for them, as well as the Oltrepo, a test to closely evaluate everyone’s condition, and also test the new faces. The Oltrepo, at the end of the ride, will return to the hotel, have lunch and then leave the Seriana valley for good, to return home. At that point, a few days of rest will start, granted to coincide with Ferragosto. The team will meet again on Thursday 18 (5 pm) in Molino dei Torti, to resume work. Saturday 20 August (8.30 pm) another friendly match, the home match at the Comunale in via Ferrini, against the Piacenza Primavera. Then on Tuesday 23, again in Broni, the memorial “Giancarlo Magenta” will be held, triangular with Acqui and Gaviese (three times of 45 ‘starting at 20.30). –