Home » Olympia 2024 in Paris: Exclusion of Russian athletes Russophobia?
Sports

Olympia 2024 in Paris: Exclusion of Russian athletes Russophobia?

by admin
Olympia 2024 in Paris: Exclusion of Russian athletes Russophobia?

Whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris next year is currently the major sporting policy debate. The fact that opinions differ widely was shown on Wednesday evening at a panel discussion in the Hessian Ministry of the Interior.

Thomas Weikert, President of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), initially tried to reach a consensus: “We do agree that Russians who are not soldiers and speak out against the war should be allowed to start at the Olympics”. Hesse’s Minister of the Interior and Sports, Peter Beuth (CDU), contradicted this and called for athletes from Russia and Belarus to be completely excluded.

“Attitude is required here”

“Are we going to accept that a dictator started a war after the Olympic Games and before the 2022 Paralympics in Tokyo?” This has little to do with international understanding: “For me, that doesn’t go together,” said the minister, “here attitude is required”.

Sylvia Schenk, head of the sports working group at Transparency International Germany, took the opposite position. A “blanket exclusion” of Russians and Belarusians would result in “clear discrimination”. It is therefore absolutely necessary to examine each individual case.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended excluding Russian and Belarusian athletes from all competitions. At the end of March this year, the IOC revised the decision. The requirement now is that athletes from Belarus and Russia are allowed to start, provided they are not members of the military or supporters of the war, and as long as all the criteria for doping controls have been met.

See also  Euro 2020, Germany overwhelms Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

However, the athletes may only appear as “neutral”, direct references to their national affiliation such as flags, anthems and national emblems are prohibited. In addition, teams are generally excluded. So far, the IOC has only made recommendations; implementation is the responsibility of the world associations of the individual sports. While DOSB President Weikert at least agreed with the IOC criteria, fencer Lea Krüger sharply criticized them. Chaos reigns in her sport, explained the 27-year-old fencer, referring to the European Championships in mid-June, where the individual competitions were moved from Poland to Bulgaria at short notice in order to comply with the IOC’s recommendation.

“Total exclusion” as a breach of the law?

Krüger, also a member of the presidium of Athletes Germany, expressed concern that she herself could become part of Moscow’s state propaganda in fights against Russian women. She also criticized the fact that sport had become too dependent on Russia in recent years and that there were still no discernible efforts by sport to sanction such crimes. The consequences would have to be borne by the athletes.

Lawyer Schenk pointed out that even a “total exclusion” could be exploited by Putin for propaganda purposes as “Russophobia”. “Russia’s serious violation of the law through a war of aggression must not be answered with a violation of the law,” said Schenk. Otherwise there is a risk of embarrassment if the courts take back the exclusions of athletes.

A comment by Pirmin Clossé, London Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 24 Anno Hecker Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 17 A comment by Thomas Klemm, Paris Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 18

See also  Naples champions of Italy: Milan yesterday, the Azzurri today, who knows tomorrow. In the power vacuum of Serie A, the project wins

Beuth referred to the tremendous suffering that Russia is inflicting on Ukraine, including in sport. So far, more than 300 Ukrainian athletes have been killed. “From this point of view it is “nonsense” to let Russian athletes start as “neutrals”, this status should be reserved for “those who are clearly politically persecuted”.

Asked about a prognosis for Paris 2024, Lea Krüger expressed a noble wish at the end of the one and a half hour discussion in the fully occupied hall: “I wish for the Olympic Games, where the focus is on sport”.

You may also like

Honduras National Team Selects New Coach for 2026...

Skateboard Teenagers Showcase Skills in Victoria Harbor: Building...

Kwiatkowski wins hilltop finish on the Grand Colombier

Tour de France 2023, Kwiatkowski vince sul Grand...

Bundesliga: Bayer and Xabi Alonso lure the stars...

USWNT deserves more respect as an all-time dynasty

Hong Kong Golden Bulls Suffer Third Consecutive Loss...

Women’s Bundesliga: Bayern soccer players open the Bundesliga...

Lidl’s simple alternative that leaves the floor like...

Wimbledon: Not even a point deduction for moaning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy