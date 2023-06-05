Home » Olympiacos, up and down with Panathinaikos, but match-1 is “reds”
Olympiacos, up and down with Panathinaikos, but match-1 is “reds”

Olympiacos, up and down with Panathinaikos, but match-1 is “reds”

Olympiacos wins game-1 of the final in Greece with Panathinaikos. Best-of-five series, back on the field on the 8th. 73-70 the final.

Match characterized by attacking guests upon arrival at the palace. Oly who starts 26-10 in 9′, and when Pana gets back down on 41-40 with 8.12 left in the third quarter, the hosts seem to clear things up with 61-48 at the siren.

And instead Grigonis even puts the overtaking triple, 65-66, with 2′ to go. Here weigh two free throws by Walkup (who first commits a step infringement), and the correction by Fall after Papagiannis’ block in Sloukas.

At 50” it is Sloukas himself who makes the free throws of 71-68, on the other side of the field it is lost by Grigonis in an attempt to p&r with Papagiannis. It’s the decisive detachment, 6′ ‘from the end he can’t get to the rim.

For the “reds” there are 20 from Vezenkov with 7 rebounds, 13 from Walkup with 7 assists, 12 from Sloukas. Grigonis’ 17 are not enough for Pana, 14 for Lee with 8 assists.

