Clash of police and demonstrators at a protest in Germany | Info

Supporters of a woman jailed for her role in attacks on neo-Nazis and other extremists clashed with police in Leipzig, eastern Germany, over the weekend, injuring 50 police officers and scores of protesters, officials said today.

Source: STR/EPA

The city administration banned the demonstration that was planned for yesterday in support of the convicted Lina E. (28). Police said about 1,500 protesters showed up despite the ban.

What started as a largely peaceful rally eventually led to clashes between protesters and police, with some protesters throwing rocks, bottles and firecrackers as police tried to clear certain parts of the city.

Leipzig police chief Rene Demler said that 50 police officers and an unknown number of protesters were injured, DPA reports.

It is not known at this time how serious the injuries are.

Authorities are now investigating individuals for serious breach of peace and assaults on police officers.

“About 30 people were arrested and another 40 to 50 were detained and released by this afternoon,” Demler said.

German Interior Minister Nancy Feser condemned the violent actions of some demonstrators and wished the injured policemen a speedy recovery.

(Srna)