Original title: Olympic Culture and Fine Arts Exhibition held in Leshan

The event “Exhibiting the Glory of the Olympic Games and Painting the Provincial Sports Style – Olympic Culture and Art Works Exhibition” jointly planned by the Sichuan Provincial Sports Museum and the Leshan Art Museum was held at the Leshan Art Museum on August 2. It is the 14th Sichuan Games. Create a good atmosphere for the competition.

Taking the Olympics as the main line, the exhibition consists of 5 units, “Olympic World“, “Olympic China“, “Olympic Sichuan”, “Olympic Leshan” and “Olympic Art”. , presents the extensive influence of the Olympic Movement in multiple dimensions, and presents the picture scroll of the era of “Wonderful Provincial Games, Passionate Leshan” in multiple colors and methods. The entire exhibition will last until August 31.

It is understood that the Sichuan Provincial Sports Museum has provided more than 200 pieces/sets of collections and more than 100 classic pictures for this exhibition, and borrowed Zou Jingyuan Tokyo Olympic Games parallel bars gold medal and other authentic Olympic cultural relics, vividly reproducing the century-old Olympic history of wind and rain, China And the rise of Sichuan sports. The art works created by the calligraphers and painters organized by the Leshan Art Museum fully demonstrate the spiritual outlook of the athletes and the unique cultural heritage of Leshan. 38 abstract bronze sculptures of Olympic sports “Soul of the Olympics” supervised by the Chinese Olympic Committee were exhibited in Sichuan for the first time. (Sichuan Daily All Media Reporter Xue Jian)

