Olympic medalist Amos received a three-year sentence for doping

It suspended Amos last July when he failed a doping control during the preparation for the World Championships in Eugene. He had the banned substance GW1516 in his system, which affects how the body processes fat. Although he tried to prove that it was contained in a dietary supplement, he failed and accepted the accusation of doping.

At the 2012 London Olympics, as an 18-year-old runner, Amos finished second in 1:41.73 behind Kenyan David Rudisha, who at the time broke the world record (1:40.91).