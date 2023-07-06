Olympics, the magic stroke: the bobsleigh track “will be sustainable”. As? Tripling the prices for tourists

Surprise. The new bob track for Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics won’t swallow anymore 400 thousand euros per year for the next twenty years, therefore 8 million eurosbut it will be one source I earn. The astonishing discovery – the realization of which is uncertain – is contained in the definitive project for the reconstruction of the “Eugene Monti”, in the woods at the foot of the Flood. In reality it is a sleight of hand (accounting) that overturns the calculations made in the November 2021 from the Study of alternatives, prepared pursuant to the Procurement Code. Company technicians Milan-Cortina infrastructure 2026 (Simico) believe that – despite the doubling of the cost of energy – already a year after the Olympics they will be able to have a profit of 132mila eurowhich will rise in 2031 BC 764 thousand euros per year. How? tripling the tariff for tourists who want to experience the thrill of one descent on a four-seater racing car.

DEEP RED – What a bobsleigh track, though brand newit’s not a deal, the design holding had understood it DB Pro which in 2021 he drafted, on behalf of the Veneto region, the feasibility document of the alternatives. It would have been enough to remove the illusions Cesana Pariolthe structure from 110 million euros for the Olympics Torino 2006which closed after six years because it was losing one million euros a year. The Cortina track will become the property of Common, but it is not yet clear who will take care of the management. In any case, in 2021 Dba Pro had calculated annual revenues of 952 thousand euros and management costs of one million 344 thousand euros, with a loss of 392 miles euro. The revenues were expected not only from the athletes, but also from the taxi bobsleigh business for tourists: 311,000 euros in winter, 170,000 euros in the summer. Then there were the variable costs of 629,000 euros (of which 333,000 euros to produce the ice) and the fixed costs of 715,000 euros.

“ZAIA: TRENTO AND BOLZANO WILL CONTRIBUTE” – In December 2021 the Venetian governor Luca Zaia had issued a brochure with 70 questions and answers to explain the usefulness of the Olympics. Despite the triumphal tone, question number 26 (“Is management in the years after the Olympics expected to be in surplus?”) had a worrying answer: “Management in the 20 posthumous years would not be in surplus, with a maximum deficit forecast of 400 thousand euros per year. This factor has been considered among the downsides in the overall assessment”. But Zaia assured: “It is expected that the whole will contribute to the coverage of this sum Dolomite regionincluding the autonomous provinces of Trento e Bozenas per the letter of commitment signed on 29 March 2019″.

THE MAGIC WAND – Il deficit announced in 2021 it turned – a year later – into a amazing active. One was enough magic blowi.e. the definitive project elaborated by Simico and by a temporary grouping of five businesses (Its, Energytech, Igp, Ibg+Partner, Basler&Hoffmann). La data è del December 15, 2022. The document remained top secret for a long time and only now, with the start of the tender, ilfattoquotidiano.it he has seen it. There economic sustainability is very dear to the Cio, who does not want “cathedrals in the desert”. Here is that Simico’s “deepening” of the economic cost produces opposite effects compared to those of Dba Pro, over a period of time 2027-2032, “when the start-up phase of the plant can be considered concluded”. The revenues are mainly from competitive use e playful of the runway (bob a 4: in winter on ice, in summer on wheels). From the athletes (3 teams in the winter months) an income of 375mila euro a regime. The winter taxi-bob aims at 75 rides per day (13-14 every hour) for 14 days a month, from December to March: fully operational, in total 4.300 corse. In summer, on the other hand, 65 trips a day for 10 days a month from June to September: in total 2,700 descents per season. Between summer and winter they do 7 thousand descents, each with three passengers and a driver. This is how we arrive at a total revenue of almost one million euros in the fifth year of activity. That the estimate is questionable he states Mirko Gardiniwho managed theAdrenalin Centernow evicted to make way for the track: “In our heyday, but only for a couple of seasons, we got to a thousand descents Of taxi bobotherwise we were at a few hundred”.

PRICES TRIPLED – The 2021 study predicted 6,159 descents per year and a substantial deficit, Simico’s indicates 841 more. How can you reach a profit of 764 thousand euros in the fifth year? Here is the stroke of genius: le tariffs they have been triplicate. In 2021 they were expected 32 euros per person (95 euros per descent) in winter and 25 euro per person (75 euros per descent) in the summer, with revenues from taxi-bobs for 532 thousand euros and a total of 952 thousand euros (thanks to teams and competitions). The current calculation brings the rates for the winter taxi-bob to 300 euros per descent (100 euros per passenger) and for the summer one at 120 euros (40 euros per person). Here we come to one million euros, plus 375 thousand euros for the teams that train. Revenues thus skyrocket, despite having to account for a double cost of energy to produce the ice (needs about one and a half million kWh per year): from the 333,000 euros of expenditure expected in 2021, to the 695,000 euros of expenditure indicated in the latest study. The result: only in 2027 is a loss assumed 20 miles eurothen the gross operating margin gradually rose to 132 thousand euros, 308 thousand euros, 497 thousand euros and 764 thousand euros (in the fifth year).

IT READY-TO-WEAR – Thanks to these calculations Simico states “la full sustainability of the investment”. Since the problem of the times (the track must be made available for testing in November 2024), the study leaves the door open to a “solution B”. Discarded for various reasons the alternatives of Innsbruck-Igls (Austria), Konigsee (Germany) e La Plage (France), the study also considers, as a mere hypothesis, “the temporal indeterminacy linked to the risk of delivery of the work on schedule”. Explain that it ‘suggests the solution’Ready to wear‘, i.e. the use of infrastructure outside the confine national, already perfectly aligned with the Olympic requirements and immediately feasible, as the only alternative to using the Cortina Sliding Center to host the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic event”. Conclusion: “It is believed that this solution should be adopted once it has been ascertained the impossibility to deliver the work for the performance of the Olympic event”. In a word, if they don’t make it, they will ask for help from whom has the track ready.