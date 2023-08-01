Home » Will Hradec play at home on Saturday? The last step remains
Will Hradec play at home on Saturday? The last step remains

The christening of the desired arena on the scheduled date is approaching. The football club from Hradec Králové is once again one step closer to being able to play a league match against České Budějovice on Saturday at the new stadium, the construction of which is being delayed. The fight for time is at its peak, for the definitive consecration of the match on Saturday, the approval of the so-called football part of the arena remains, which the contractor should have by the end of the working week.

