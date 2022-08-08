News from our newspaper Yulin (Reporter Liu Mei) On August 7th, the Wushu Routine Project of the Youth Group of the 17th National Games of the Province kicked off.

On the morning of the same day, the first match was the women’s group A’s Changquan, and the men’s and women’s B-groups’ Changquan, which eventually resulted in 3 gold medals. In the second session in the afternoon, the male and female group B (the third set of international) stipulated swordsmanship, the male and female group A swordsmanship and other items. In the knife competition in the afternoon, the young martial arts athletes showed the charm of Chinese martial arts with their vigorous posture, flexible knife skills and skilled moves.

Zhang Aoyang, a 14-year-old athlete from the Yulin national team, won rounds of applause for his smooth knife skills on the field. “The set of swordsmanship I played today seems to be able to perform well. The opponents I met are also very competitive. I hope I can play better in the next games.” Zhang Aoyang said that he has been playing since he was seven years old. I have been practicing swordsmanship for more than 7 years now.

It is understood that a total of 174 athletes from 11 teams participated in this provincial 17th National Games Youth Group Wushu Routine Competition. There are mainly self-selected Changquan, prescribed Changquan (the third set of international martial arts competition routines), knife and stick all-around, sword Gun all-around, self-selected Taijiquan, self-selected Taiji sword, self-selected Nanquan, Nandao, Nangun all-round and other 28 events, the competition lasts for 4 days.

Source: Sanqin Metropolis Daily

Editor: Tang Gang