Health

by admin
Information security experts from Beyond Identity, a password research center, shared a piece of bad news about password setting habits. Most users are accustomed to setting “pet names” as passwords. Those who use pet names as password inspiration are most vulnerable to hacking.

According to the Mirror, people are often encouraged to think outside the box when setting up a new account for themselves, and don’t use idiomatic terms as password settings to prevent cyber hackers from invading and stealing personal privacy, but usually not everyone Accept this suggestion.

People who use pet names as inspiration are most likely to have accounts hacked, new study says, data shows47% were hacked using a pet’s name as a passwordcompared to 26% for using a child’s name as a name and 15% for using a parent’s name.

The research statement from Beyond Identity, a password-research firm that conducted the study, also said that Google has a function to determine the strength of passwords, but no matter how weak the passwords are determined to be, these accounts appear to be equally vulnerable. At the same time, the company’s research team also found that,Users who choose to automatically save their passwords are considered more risky by Google because they tend to use weaker passwords than those who don’t.

Passwords are an important factor in protecting online accounts. Google browser’s automatic storage of passwords may make it easier for users to use them, but if the password settings are not secure enough, it may also allow hackers to break through.

