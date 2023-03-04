Home Sports on March 8 the athletes take to the field
Sports

by admin
The “Youth Activity” coordination of the FIGC provincial delegation is ready to launch the “Pink football” project, with a view to promoting and supporting women’s activity within the football world. In collaboration with the Ass. referees section of Ragusa and the affiliated companies ASD Dream Soccer and ASD Vittoria FC, will be the students of the Comprehensive Institute “Portella della Ginestra” of Vittoria, Pulcini and Esordienti categories to take the field on Wednesday 8 March at the A&B sports facility in starting at 15 in the afternoon.

“It is – says the provincial delegate Gino Giacchi – an initiative aimed at creating an important opportunity for involvement and sharing in the name of sport, a purely inclusive moment aimed at making all players aware of respect for the rules, fair play and healthy competition. The little athletes will try their hand at demonstration training and various circuits relating to the discipline of football. Therefore – adds Giacchi – we have extended the invitation to all the Hyblaean clubs that have players belonging to the categories indicated above, as well as to involve all the interested girls and also their friends”.

