Original title: In the 5th event, Shen Zhenzhen entered the final for three consecutive years and the championship is bound to win Wang Xinghao in the top 8 to eliminate Fan Tingyu

Go tournament on the 5th. In the China-Japan-Korea tournament yesterday, the Samsung Cup World Go Masters completed another semi-final competition. The first Korean Shen Zhenzhen 9 dan lived up to expectations and entered the Samsung Cup final. In 2010, he entered the Samsung Cup final, but Shen Zhenzhen lost to China Ke Jie and Han Pu Tinghuan respectively in the first two times. This time, without the obstruction of the men’s generals, facing the women’s first person Cui Jing Jiudan, Shen Zhenzhen is bound to win the Samsung Cup championship!

In the specific battle between Shen Zhenzhen and Jin Mingxun, Shen Zhenzhen holds black first, and Jin Mingxun holds white. Shen Zhenzhen, who was in the black in the preface, took the lead to gain a certain situational advantage. However, it was reversed by Jin Mingxun in the middle game. Unfortunately, Jin Mingxun had a huge advantage and failed to make a big move. Instead, he retreated frequently and finally lost.

In the Chinese competition, the top 8 of the Wild Fox Popularity Tournament will compete again. Fan Tingyu and Wang Xinghao, the two Chinese post-90s and post-00s, compete for the top 4 seats. In the end, the teenager Wang Xinghao was better, caught Fan Tingyu's mistake in the middle and back set, and won after gaining strength in the middle. In this way, 3 generals have been produced in the top 4, namely Wang Xinghao, Ke Jie and Zhao Chenyu 9 dan! See also Women's World Cup: The blue of rugby challenge France in the quarter-finals In addition, the two LG champions, Chinese Party General Yifei and Han No. 5 Shen Minzhen continued to train their troops. This time, Dang Yifei, who was white, won the ninth dan.

