Acqua San Bernardo Cantù – Tramec Cento: 77-84

BUSTO ARSIZIO – A match that highlighted the unrivaled splendor of basketball. A game made up of partial and partial counters, of continuous feats, especially in situations of shooting from three points by Cento, with a special mention for Tomassini, given on the eve of half service due to back pain, to complicate things in addition to the Moreno’s absence, but that didn’t prevent coach Mecacci’s formation from showcasing a sparkling but profitable game, from the first to the last minute.

On the other hand, great disappointment for Cantù who pays for the start of the match and a decidedly subdued recovery, the half hour not for Nikolic and Rogic and without coach Sacchetti being able to resort to the substitution for Berdini, absent due to injury.

Hunt’s performance was also affected by the lack of supplies from the Croatian point guard, who, however, also contributed his own.

Commendable and leader, Bucarelli, the only one of his capable of restoring lost courage and putting the team back on track, capable of recovering 14 points in 4 minutes.

Well done Cantù to recover two disadvantages; Cento was even better at making a third, decisive one, in the final, with Tomassini definitively killing the game, half a minute from the end, with his ninth personal basket from long range.

1° QUARTO

Ready go; 3/3 from the arc, Cantù-Cento 0-9. Time-out Bags. It is the report of the two minutes of the start of the match.

Reprimanded by the coach, the Brianza team returns to the field with a very different determination. Hostilities are open.

In the 5th minute, it’s equal: 13-13, with Stefanelli on the shields.

In the 6th minute, Baldi Rossi’s triple confirms Cantù’s first advantage: 18-16, Mecacci time out.

Fourth triple by Tomassini, this incredibly made on one leg and with the man glued. New Cento advantage: 18-19.

On the opposite side, third triple by Baldi Rossi: 21-21 in the 9th minute, and which is partially confirmed by the first siren.

2° QUARTO

Nikolic brings Cantù forward; Tomassini makes his fifth solo triple; Baldi Rossi the fourth.

26-24 after a turn of impressed hands. He runs the 12′.

Tomassini’s sixth triple: 27-28 in the 13th minute.

Cento’s brilliant play produces Tramec’s second lead: 31-38 in the 16th minute. Another Sacchetti time-out.

In the 19th minute, Tomassini reaches 20 personnel from the line, for Cento’s +5: 39-44.

Formations at halftime on 41-46.

One hundred ahead even in rebounds: 13-18. As well as in the percentage of achievement: 40-51.

3° QUARTO

Start of recovery photocopy of the start of the match: partial 0-7 hundred, immediate time-out called by coach Meo Sacchetti. 41-53 on 21′.

Nikolic tries to get into the game, scoring from the arc: 44-53 in the 23rd minute.

Baldi Rossi attacks Tomassini, forcing him to foul, the third for the red and white point guard, who returns to the bench.

The triples by Marks and Mussini for the maximum advantage: 46-63 in the 26th minute.

Five points from Bucarelli, who tries to restore confidence to his team. Coach Mecacci’s time-out was immediate.

Again Bucarelli, and triple from Nikolic. Then Rogic also appears: in four minutes, partial 14-0 Cantù. 60-63 at 30′. Second part of the third quarter, breathtaking, to say the least.

4° QUARTO

Cento is back from the arc: Toscano and Tomassini for 60-69 on 31′.

Masterful opening by Tomassini for Mussini’s triple from the corner: 64-76.

With Marks’ triple, Cento completes the new 15-0 run, before coach Sacchetti’s time-out. 64-79 of the 33′.

Fifth triple by Baldi Rossi: 69-79 in the 34th minute.

Rogic brings Cantù to 7-0 after the time-out. 71-79 in the 35th minute. Mecacci time-out.

Bass quintets; teams on the field without role pivots.

Baldi Rossi reaches 21 personnel: 73-79.

Toscano, from the table, stops the Cento bleeding: 73-81 in the 36th minute.

Nikolic makes the first two free throws of his game (out of 6): 77-81.

Toscano comes out with cramps.

Triple ninth by Tomassini with the man glued (but the foot is on the line); it is the basket that is worth 77-83, and perhaps puts the game on ice 31” from the siren. Time-out Bags.

One hundred accomplishes the feat: 77-84.

For Cantù: Baldi Rossi 21, Bucarelli 15, Nikolic 12, Rogic 8+10ass

Percent: Tomassini 28+6ass, Mussini 17, Marks 17+7reb, Toscano