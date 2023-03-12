ansa

A Cilavegna (Pavia)and pensioner shot his wifeusing a gun he kept at home for sporting use, and then turned the gun on himself. The woman is dying, while the man died instantly. It happened on Saturday afternoon, in a villa on the outskirts of the Lomellina town of just over 5,000 inhabitants. The man’s name was Mauro Casazza and he was well known in Cilavegna for his hairdressing business, which he had practiced until he retired. The couple was been married for about 50 years and had no children.