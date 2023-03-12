Home World Cilavegna (Pavia), a pensioner shoots his wife and then kills himself
Cilavegna (Pavia), a pensioner shoots his wife and then kills himself

Cilavegna (Pavia), a pensioner shoots his wife and then kills himself

A Cilavegna (Pavia)and pensioner shot his wifeusing a gun he kept at home for sporting use, and then turned the gun on himself. The woman is dying, while the man died instantly. It happened on Saturday afternoon, in a villa on the outskirts of the Lomellina town of just over 5,000 inhabitants. The man’s name was Mauro Casazza and he was well known in Cilavegna for his hairdressing business, which he had practiced until he retired. The couple was been married for about 50 years and had no children.

The carabinieri of the Vigevano (Pavia) company intervened on the spot, who listened to the witnesses to reconstruct the outlines of the story and try to understand the reasons that may have prompted the man to make the gesture.

