One of the most beautiful treks in Tuscany: Garfagnana

One of the most beautiful treks you can do in Tuscany is the Sentiero Matilde or Via di Matilde. The route goes from Mantua (in Lombardy) to Lucca and offers its best in Tuscany, among villages, woods and gastronomic traditions.

It is considered one of the most surprising and unknown treks in Italy. Apart from the coldest and snowiest months (between December and January) it is an itinerary to be followed all year round: the most incredible season is from September to November, when the foliage reaches its maximum splendour.

The most beautiful trekking in Tuscany, in Garfagnana in the spectacle of the foliage

It is 284 km long: during the Middle Ages pilgrims traveled it, now it can be done on foot or by bicycle in 11 stages.

You walk on the Apennine mountains, a realm of wild nature and great historical traditions.

The Way of Matilda it ends in Lucca and also connects to the Via Francigena.

A perfect choice for a weekend trek or for a week of relaxation and cuisine with tasty and unforgettable dishes.

Credits for all photos: Matteo Dunchi for Garfagnana tourism.

