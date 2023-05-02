Home » “One question” as a hot topic for the future
"One question" as a hot topic for the future

"One question" as a hot topic for the future

With the tests against Slovakia on Thursday (6.30 p.m.) in Kapfenberg and Saturday (4.30 p.m., both live on ORF Sport +) in Trencin, Austria concludes its intensive preparation for the World Cup in Tampere. Against the 2002 World Champion, the eyes will not only be on the “newcomers” in team boss Bader’s squad around NHL youngster Marco Rossi, but also on the goalkeepers. As always, the goalies play a key role in the relegation mission – and the future currently looks rather bleak when it comes to the “one question”.

