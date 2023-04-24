One Step Beyond #94: Salernitana, Naples, Livorno, Verona, Palermo, Bari

Ultras Salerno: L’hippocampus stylized represents one of the most iconic logos of Italian football. Conceived over thirty years ago by the Texan graphic designer Jack Lever, it has been widely used, both by the Campania club for its merchandising as much as by the grenade fans who reproduced it, a bit in all ways, on the material typological.

The graphic in question – also proposed in a variant cover – it is all played on two colors (a bright garnet combined with a creamy white) and, in its features, it recalls a badge or one card.

Naples Champions of Italy: Knowing the superstition of the Neapolitans: I would never have dreamed of proposing a graphic like the one in question. But since when, on the strength of the unbridgeable gap classification trimmed to the opponents by the blue club, the capital of Noon she dressed up and covered herself with the social colors mixed with the Italian tricolor: I let myself get carried away by joining the celebrations of a city and a sporting population that I have always admired and respected.

This graphic, with popular and triumphalistic tones, is dedicated, rather than to the Neapolitan ultras panorama, to the entire football Naples in all its forms. In addition to the well-known symbol of the “enne” circled in blue and light blue, the eternal could not be missing pacifieruniversal representative, at a ludo-imaginative level, of the team and the fans.

US Livorno 1915: Another club that I have always admired for the passion of its audience and the strong iconic appeal of colors and symbols.

Breaking away from the already done and already seen: I wanted to create something new (it could be a banner, a sticker or even a murals) in which, putting aside for once the usual symbols and clichéthe inscription indicative of city/team and the extension in full letters of the company acronym and founding year were central.

Hellas Verona: Continuing along the “experimental” lines of this episode of One Step BeyondI imagined a logo for Hellas that was completely different from what was done in the past.

Like the speech made regarding the coat of arms of Salerno, also that of Verona – strongly desired by the then president Chiampan who made use, in the creative phase, of his graphic-advertising team of the Canon Italy – is one of the most successful of ours football and after decades it continues to be reproposed having lost not a gram of its charm.

Palermo FC: Relatively recently, the rosanero club – which is returning to the football levels that compete with it – adopted a very captivating new social logo. The coat of arms is the result of the collaboration between the graphic designer Danilo Li Muli and Lorenzo Barbera, son of Ferruccio (already creator of the previous “City of Palermo” which saw the golden eagle surrounded by a shield) and nephew of the late president Renzo to whom the municipal stadium.

I find this new icon, representative of the Sicilian association, really excellent in closely recalling the simple and perfect crests of the best 80s when, even on a graphic level, there was more freshness and a desire to amaze and evoke, through a few lines, all a world.

Placing the new image at the center of the scene and giving it only a pink color that clearly breaks with the black background: I imagined this graphic as a flag or drape.

Bari – Old Star of the South: For the first time I tried my hand at creating a game shirt, setting everything up to levels of extreme simplicity and linearity.

I wanted so, so much easy and playful, representing in my opinion one of the most beautiful shirts (in its sobriety) of Italian football in the 80s/90s, taking more than a few “artistic license” going in the direction of a “mental” rather than real re-enactment.

The underlying phrase the oblique cockerel (one of the brilliant releases, in the eightyfrom the “pencil” of Pietro Gratton, the same graphic of the Romanist wolf cub, the breaking latest news dolphin and the Palermo eagle head) and team/city nomenclature: it is one of the expressions with which the Apulian club is called by its fans.

Luca “Baffo” Gigli.

***

