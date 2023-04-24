Fulfill the historic pact! | The New Century

In the Petro government cabinet there is a clear division between the most experienced ministers and the new ones. The first could be defined within the social democratic line of thought and the second, great squires of the president, would have a tendency marked by their political activism. This fragmentation was evidenced once again last week with the declarations of the Minister of Agriculture, Cecilia López, in a public forum in Medellín, sending a harsh message to her partner Irene Vélez, head of Mines. This pronouncement was accompanied by the following response from López to the director of the newspaper El Colombiano, who was moderating the panel: “Don’t start fighting because they will fire me tomorrow… Well, I’m happy…”. That answer, which would surely also be given by those who are on her side, produces sadness and disappoints.

Since the government began, in the councils of ministers, the bidding of thought began between the factions of the heads of Finance, Agriculture, Education and National Planning, with that of the ministers of Health, Mines and Environment, where there was always a hint of superiority by the more experienced. They have constantly hinted that they are doing the country a favor and that they have better jobs outside of the Executive. If so, why did they accept that job? A challenge of that size is not accepted if it is to face it constantly.

Within the corridors of the Palace, a difficult environment is being created due to the differences between the two sectors of the cabinet. It is true that it is difficult to deal with those who seem deaf to arguments and who constantly err due to their lack of experience. But years and wisdom serve to overcome these characters and keep the ship afloat. Achieving this objective also implies leaving behind the aura of superiority and trying to lead by the hand those who, due to their youth, are more rebellious and feel the obligation to change the world. Contrary to that duty, what is being generated is a tense environment that achieves in response the radicalization of some ministers who say “Too bad, here we all weigh the same.”

The country needs the presence of Minister Cecilia López, José Antonio Ocampo and the Director of National Planning, Jorge Iván González, to surround the President and not leave him in the hands of the extremists of Ministers Corcho, Muhamad and Vélez. But by continuing with that attitude of superiority, constantly pointing out that they don’t need to be there, they are doing the opposite. The only thing that will be achieved is that those who are unconditional with the president come out triumphant by having a president who is equal to or more radical than them. A responsibility of this size is not accepted and then thrown away, that is not done by people with experience and aware of the role they are playing in this historic moment that Colombia is experiencing.

Although the divisions are marked, there are coincidences between the parties. All the sectors that made the election of this government possible agree on the need for change and social reforms that make it possible to put an end to an unequal system in which we cohabit. This agreement should lead to the reforms being processed in a conciliatory way between the parties, so that they bring with them the contribution of different positions and comply with the initial postulate: a true historical pact for the transformation of the country.