Live it, October 4th, at 3:00 am on October 6th, Beijing time, in the third round of Group F of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid will face Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu Stadium. Before the game, Real Madrid coach Ancelotti attended a press conference, he talked about some of the team’s current situation.

About the match against Shakhtar Donetsk

Ancelotti: “We all know that this is a very important game to get the team back on track and we are well prepared for it. We didn’t have a good game last weekend, it’s a big deal. The fact is important, we want to show another attitude, another image in this game. We are going to face a very difficult opponent again, and Courtois is not available, but Modric and Vazquez Will be back. Also Ceballos can’t play, he has some hamstring issues.”

About Modric

Ancelotti: “I still have some doubts about whether he will start.”

About Azar

Ancelotti: “Obviously, every player knows his situation. If there is a player who needs me to explain, I will explain it to him. But Hazard did not communicate with me. He knows the situation and the competition is very difficult. It’s the same with him and the other players.”

Criticisms facing Benzema

Ancelotti: “When Benzema is not at his level, people will have their opinions. He will get through it, which is normal in football and doesn’t affect any of us.”

Which is more difficult, the league or the Champions League?

Ancelotti: “I always wanted to win the Champions League, La Liga is very important, but the Champions League is the most important thing in football, winning the Champions League means a lot. Of course, these are two completely different competitions because one competition is a season There were 38, the other event was much smaller.”

“Small details matter in the Champions League, not good luck or bad luck, talking about luck is to cover up a lot of things. It’s like I said we had bad luck against Osasuna because we missed a penalty. Penalties, that’s covering up our mistakes in getting the ball back, covering up the fact that Osasuna played well. Small details are also about the collective mentality, and I’ll add that Real Madrid’s history has always been the most concerned these details.”

About Courtois Ancelotti: "He's in better shape, we're skeptical that he can play for Getafe, but it's clear that he's likely to play against Shakers and Barca next week." Remarks on Xavi and Messi Ancelotti: "I can't comment on this, everyone has their own opinion. For me football means many things, not just having fun, if you only do one thing well, you don't Not a success, especially in the Champions League, it's easier to say the best team to win the Champions League." Have you watched the club's Champions League games? Ancelotti: "Yes, I have seen it, this club has done it in the history. Real Madrid's performance in the Champions League is no coincidence, the achievements of the past will help us in the future." Regarding Camavinga, is it better to have him off the bench? Ancelotti: "I agree with this, at the beginning of the game he will have more problems with his position, it is about time and experience, which can be improved because he is a very capable player. The player. He's only 19 and everything that happens to him is normal, nothing new." Let's talk about miners again Ancelotti: "This is a team that has had a lot of problems in training and on the road. They have started well in the Champions League and have a similar style to last year. They are very direct, fast forward and on the counter-attack. Excellent and we have a lot of respect for them."

