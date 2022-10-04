It is a sore throat, a symptom that in this phase of viral circulation affects about two thirds of the positives: in the autumn it can be easily underestimated, because it is very common in the cold syndrome.

With the emergence of new variants of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus and the increase in immunity levels due to the effect of vaccinations and infections, the symptoms of Covid have also changed. In some cases, for example, the infection can manifest itself in a less serious way, not necessarily accompanied by fever, as instead happened in the previous wave of Covid. This is highlighted by the latest data from the Zoe Covid Symptom Study, a research project active in the United Kingdom and based on self-reported symptoms via a smartphone app.

Thanks to user reports, researchers have in fact observed that among the most common symptoms of Covid, fever is less and less frequent, as well as alterations in smell. Persistent cough also seems to no longer be the main indicator of Covid. “Curiously, we have noticed that people who have been vaccinated and then tested positive for COVID-19 are more likely to report sneezing as a symptom than those who have not been vaccinated. – the scholars specify -. Therefore, if you are vaccinated and start sneezing without explanation, you should take a tampon, especially if you live or work with people who are most at risk of contracting the disease.”.

Among the different manifestations of the infection, there is one symptom, in particular, which is reported more and more often: sore throat. According to data from the Zoe Covid Symptom Study, this symptom concerns about two thirds of the positives. However, being one of the most common forms of throat inflammation, this same symptom can easily be underestimated and downgraded to a normal cold syndrome in the fall, as explained by epidemiologist Tim Spector of King’s College London and co-founder of the app. Zoe Covid: “At the moment, Covid starts in two thirds of people with a sore throat. Fever and loss of smell are very rare right now, so many older people they may think they don’t have Covid. They would say it is a cold and would not get tested”.

According to the data, the five Covid symptoms more common in vaccinated are currently runny nose, headache, sneezing, sore throat and persistent cough. In this phase of viral circulation, other symptoms such as loss of smell, shortness of breath and fever are less common in the vaccinees, in sixth, 29th and eighth positions, respectively.

In the unvaccinatedInstead, the five most common symptoms of Covid are, in order of frequency, headache, sore throat, runny nose, fever and persistent cough. Loss of smell comes down to ninth position while shortness of breath is at the bottom of the list, in 303rd position, suggesting that such symptoms are less frequently due to infections linked to current variants of the virus.

