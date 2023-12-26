ONLINE: Newcastle knocked down his former striker. He plays Liverpool, then United

Newcastle have not improved their December record, which includes elimination from the Champions League and the League Cup and now four defeats in the top flight.

The three-goal New Zealand forward Chris Wood also worked in the north of England last season. Nottingham changed their coach before Christmas and the Portuguese Nuno turned his second match on the bench into a victory for which the visitors had been waiting seven rounds.

At the same time, the home team took the lead after Sweden’s Isak converted a penalty he took himself into the eighth goal of this league season. In the first-half setup, Wood equalized after a quick counter-attack into an empty net and completed the turnaround after changing sides in the span of eight minutes. During the third goal, he also made a loop to the Slovakian goalkeeper Dúbravka.

The New Zealand goalscorer already has seven league goals to his credit. Mainly thanks to him, Nottingham’s players won in Newcastle for the first time since 1988.

Nottingham’s Chris Wood leapfrogged Newcastle’s Valentin Livrament.

Bournemouth beat Fulham 3-0 and are unrecognizable since the 1-6 debacle at Manchester City in November. In the last seven games, they lost only two points, the fewest of any team in the competition, and climbed from the bottom of the table to tenth place. And that’s thanks to the game with Luton, which was ended early after the opponent’s captain Lockyer suffered a heart attack.

This time, Dutchman Kluivert opened the way to three points, and it was only the second goal for the son of the former Oranje star since arriving from Valencia in the summer. Solanke then converted the penalty, scoring for the thirteenth time in the league and he is only one shot short of catching Nor Haaland. The Colombian Sinisterra completed the fourth win in a row.

In a clash of newcomers, Luton won 3-2 in Sheffield and pinned the home team in last place. Doughty put the guests in the lead with his first goal in the top flight. After the change of sides, Scot McBurnie and Ahmedhodžič from Bosnia turned the result around, but two own goals within five minutes broke Sheffield.

In the match between Burnley and Liverpool, the other guests are clear favorites. But the second-to-last home team continues their success at Fulham (2:0).

And at 9:00 p.m., Manchester United hosts Aston Villa to close the day. Unlike the fumbling hosts, the guests are in form, they have not known defeat since the beginning of November.

English Premier League

19th round 12/26/2023 1:30 p.m

Goals:

23. Isak

Goals:

45+1. Wood

53. Wood

60. Wood

Assemblies:

Dúbravka – Trippier (C), Botman (79. Hall), Schär, Burn (55. Livramento) – Miley, Guimarães, Longstaff (71. Joelinton) – Almirón (55. C. Wilson), Isak, A. Gordon.

Assemblies:

Turner – Aina, Murillo, Niakhate, Montiel (70. N. Williams) – Danilo (90. Worrall), Sangare (70. Yates) – Hudson-Odoi (79. Dominguez), Gibbs-White (C), Garden (90). . Kouyaté) – Wood.

Substitutes:

Karius – Dummett, A. Murphy, Krafth, Ritchie.

Substitutes:

Vlachodimos – Mangala, Origi, Tavares.

Yellow cards:

27. A. Gordon, 85. Guimarães, 88. Schär

Yellow cards:

26. Sangaré, 27. Montiel, 84. N. Williams

Referees: Kavanagh – Bennett, Robathan

Number of viewers: 52,207

English Premier League

19th round 26/12/2023 16:00

Goals:

44. Kluivert

62. Solanke

90+3. Sinisterra

Goals:

Assemblies:

Neto (C) – Smith, Zabarnyj, Senesi, Ouattara – Scott, Christie – Semenyo (73. Sinisterra), Kluivert (73. Billing), Tavernier (88. D. Brooks) – Solanke.

Assemblies:

Leno – Tete (73. Castagne), Adarabioyo, Bassey, A. Robinson (83. Ballo-Touré) – Palhinha, Cairney (C) (83. Lukić) – Decordova-Reid (73. H. Wilson), A. Pereira (83. Vinícius), Iwobi – Muniz.

Substitutes:

Travers – Mepham, Aarons, Greenwood, Rothwell, Moore.

Substitutes:

Rodak – Diop, Reed, Harris.

Yellow cards:

Yellow cards:

62. Leno, 63. A. Pereira

Referees: T. Robinson – N. Davies, S. Long

English Premier League

19th round 26/12/2023 16:00

Goals:

61. McBurnie

69. Ahmedhodžić

Goals:

17. Doughty

77. J. Robinson (vla.)

81. in Slímán (vla.)

Assemblies:

Foderingham – Baldock, Ahmedhodžić (C), Trusty, J. Robinson (86. Brewster) – Souza (86. Norwood) – Ja. McAtee, Hamer (72. ben Slímán), A. Brooks (46. M. Lowe), Archer (86. Osula) – McBurnie.

Assemblies:

Kaminski – Mengi, Osho, Bell (C) – Giles (72. Ogbene), Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty – Townsend (84. Mpanzu), Brown – Adebayo (71. Morris).

Substitutes:

A. Davies – Norrington-Davies, Seriki, Osborn.

Substitutes:

Shea, Krul – M. Andersen, Berry, Chong, Woodrow.

Yellow cards:

14. Ahmedhodžić, 41. Hamer, 78. Baldock, 79. J. Robinson, 90+4. Norwood

Yellow cards:

Referee: Allison – Mainwaring, Greenhalgh

Number of viewers: 31,041

English Premier League

19th round 26/12/2023 18:30

Assemblies:

Trafford – Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor – Ndayishimiye, Berge, Brownhill (C), Odobert – Foster, Amdouni.

Assemblies:

Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk (C), Gomez – Elliott, Endó, Gravenberch – Saláh, Gakpo, Núñez.

Substitutes:

Murić – Guðmundsson, Rodriguez, Roberts, Redmond, A. Ramsey, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Delcroix.

Substitutes:

Kelleher – Konaté, Díaz, Szoboszlai, Jones, Jota, L. Chambers, McConnell, Bradley.

Referee: Tierney – Perry, Ledger

