“Is it a relief? Of course, I’m very happy for the goal. But victory is much more,” smiled the 28-year-old forward. He tried to help the team in a different way during the long streak without a goal. “When it didn’t work out with goals, I at least tried to be weak. In short, to be an asset to the team,” describes Daňo.

“Marko proved during the regular season that he is a natural shooter, now he just needed to simplify his game. But he’s still going full throttle, at maximum effort. And it doesn’t really matter if he scores a goal into an empty goal or with a beautiful bluff into the cover,” says Steelers coach Zdeněk Moták.

“If they feel relief now, that’s great news. But he has his head set in such a way that he doesn’t care who scores the goal. And I feel exactly the same,” smiled Moták.

Třinec needed only 12 shots to win the fifth quarter-final match (he scored the last two goals into an empty net). In the second period, the Steelers were under overwhelming pressure from Sparta, losing 1:17 on shots.

Mainly thanks to the excellent Kacetl in the goal, but all four weakened in the middle part of the game.

Photo: Vít Šimánek, CTK The joy of Třinec players after the leading goal against Sparta.Photo : Vit Šimánek, CTK

“We gave an amazing performance. Sparta locked us in the defensive zone in the second period, but we managed it. Káca was incredible in goal, hats off to him and everyone who went for the underdog. We went for it and believed that we could take it in Prague and return to the home field and in front of the home fans with a head start,” said Daňo.