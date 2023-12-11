Home » Orange Bowl: Hannah Klugman, 14, wins junior championships
by admin
Klugman reached the US Open girls’ singles quarter-finals in September

Britain’s Hannah Klugman won the prestigious Orange Bowl junior championships at the age of 14.

She beat Tyra Caterina Grant, 15, of the United States 6-3 6-3 in the final of the under-18 division in Florida.

In October Klugman became the youngest player to qualify for a $100,000 (£80,000) event on the ITF World Tour, and went on to reach the quarter-finals in Shrewsbury.

The record was held by current US Open champion Coco Gauff.

Past winners of the Orange Bowl include future Grand Slam champions Chris Evert, Caroline Wozniacki, Bianca Andreescu and Gauff, who was 14 when she won it in 2018.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Klugman said. “I played 14s last year and made the final. I was really gutted I didn’t get the win, and obviously to get the win at under-18s, it’s incredible.

“This is still just part of the journey – a little step – but it’s nice.

“I was walking past the poster with all the great players [who have won]. I saw Coco Gauff. It’s good that I can be on that board. It doesn’t mean anything in the big picture but hopefully I can make it.”

